Beaconhouse honours employees with longest tenure

As part of its 50-year celebrations, Beaconhouse Group has kicked off its prestigious Long Service Awards series with a day-long ceremony honouring its employees with the longest tenure. The event, held at Beaconhouse-Newlands, Lahore is the first of four to be held across Pakistan in the coming months, honouring over 8100 employees who have completed up to 46 years of service.

In an evolving workforce landscape where diverse career experiences increasingly define modern employment trends, Beaconhouse celebrates those who choose continuity and dedication.The ceremony in Lahore recognised employees representing various roles and levels across the organisation underscoring Beaconhouse’s commitment to providing substantial growth opportunities and career advancement. This reflects its broader approach-valuing the stability and extensive institutional knowledge these long-serving employees contribute, while simultaneously embracing future developments and changes.

Speaking about the event, CEO Beaconhouse, Kasim Kasuri commented, “Fifty years on, it’s our people who define us. We’re proud to honour those who’ve walked this journey with us, year after year. These awards are a tribute to the spirit that drives Beaconhouse forward.” Highlights of the ceremony included heartfelt messages from long-serving employees sharing their personal journeys and experiences, celebrating their integral roles in shaping the continued success and legacy of Beaconhouse. Beaconhouse Group continues to position itself as an employer of choice, successfully combining a respect for tradition with a forward-looking approach.