UCP conference explores contemporary challenges for democracy

The Department of International Relations and Political Science at the University of Central Punjab organized a two-day international conference on the theme “Contemporary Challenges for Democracy,” attracting renowned scholars from both Pakistan and abroad.

In the inaugural session, Dr. Khalid Manzoor Butt, Dean Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences stated that democratic institutions worldwide are facing serious challenges. He noted that social manipulation poses a significant threat to democracy, yet digital platforms are simultaneously empowering citizens with transparency and reform.

He shared that over 100 research abstracts were received for the conference, of which 40 were selected, including 15 international papers. Contributors included Balveer Singh from Singapore and Dr. Maria from Poland Dr Xie from China Mr Mishra from Germany and Several scholars also joined the sessions online.

Mr Mushahid Hussain Sayed, the chief guest, emphasized that the world is undergoing a historic transformation, with Asia playing an increasingly important role. He questioned the double standards of democracy in the context of Palestine and highlighted China’s rise as a global power.

Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas remarked that Norway’s democratic system is the result of a long evolutionary process, noting that democracy today faces trends like “backsliding,” growing online harassment, and inequality.

Renowned analyst Dr. Hassan Askari Rizvi observed that even authoritarian or one-party states are adopting certain democratic principles, posing further challenges to democratic norms.

Over 30 scholars presented their research papers across various sessions of the conference. Dr Hammad Nevedd protector of UCP presented souvenirs to speakers. The concluding session will be graced by the Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, as the chief guest.