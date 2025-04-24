OIC delegation briefed on academic, research capacity of COMSATS University

A delegation comprising senior officials from scientific and research institutions of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) visited COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) on Thursday.

The visit took place on the sidelines of the 6th OIC Steering Committee meeting on the implementation of the STI Agenda 2026, hosted by the Secretariat of the Ministerial Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation. Representatives from several OIC member states-including Türkiye, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, and Uganda-toured CUI’s serene, green campus in Islamabad.

The delegates were warmly received by Prof. Dr. Sajid Qamar, Rector, COMSATS University Islamabad along with other senior officials of the varsity.

During the campus tour, delegates explored various facilities, including the Junaid Zaidi Central Library. A key attraction was the Khad-o-Khal Art Gallery located within the library, where a captivating exhibition of Islamic calligraphy was on display.

Additionally, a detailed briefing was arranged to introduce the delegation to the academic and research capacity of COMSATS University Islamabad, highlighting the institution’s contributions to science and technology in the Islamic world.

Officials of CUI informed that COMSATS University Islamabad is well-engaged with OIC collaborative programmes and has effectively contributed towards the uplift of STI in the Islamic World.

Being the host of the Inter Islamic Network on Information Technology (INIT), CUI has actively and successfully carried out various programs of scientific and international cooperation.

Furthermore, COMSATS University Islamabad welcomes brilliant graduates from across the Islamic World to avail its offer of 100 post-graduate scholarships for the OIC Member States.