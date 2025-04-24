RUDA inks accord with PVTC to empower youth via skill development

In a significant move to enhance youth empowerment and promote vocational training, the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Punjab Vocational Training Council (PVTC) today here at RUDA headquarters.

Mr. Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Chairman RUDA, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, highlighting it as a milestone in RUDA’s ongoing efforts to equip the youth with essential skills. “This MoU is not just a collaboration; it is an opportunity to create a meaningful impact and leave a legacy that future generations will benefit from,” he stated.

Imran Amin, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) RUDA, while speaking on the occasion, said that the RUDA’s initiatives in the areas of skill development and the establishment of technical institutions, including ongoing projects within RUDA’s jurisdiction. He underscored the potential of such collaborations to transform the socio-economic landscape.

Khalid Mahmood Ch, Chairman PVTC expressed his gratitude to the RUDA team for their dedication and professionalism in ensuring compliance and facilitating the MoU’s execution. Both organizations are aligned in vision and committed to working collectively towards achieving mutual goals, he added.

This partnership marks a new chapter in public-sector collaboration aimed at creating sustainable opportunities for skill acquisition and economic empowerment.

Fatima Ali Khan, Director Special Initiatives RUDA, emphasized the strategic importance of this partnership, highlighting it as a milestone in RUDA’s ongoing efforts to equip the youth with essential skills. “This MoU is not just a collaboration; it is an opportunity to create a meaningful impact and leave a legacy that future generations will benefit from,” she said.

This partnership marks a new chapter in public-sector collaboration aimed at creating sustainable opportunities for skill acquisition and economic empowerment. Senior officiald of RUDA and PVTC were present on the occasion.