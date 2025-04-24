South Korea’s ex-president Moon indicted for alleged bribery

South Korean prosecutors indicted former liberal President Moon Jae-in on bribery charges Thursday, saying that a budget airline gave his son-in-law a lucrative no-show job during Moon’s term in office. Moon’s indictment adds him to a long list of South Korean leaders who have faced trials or scandals at the close of their terms or after leaving office. Prosecutors allege that Moon, who served as president from 2017-2022, received bribes totaling 217 million won ($151,705) from Lee Sang-jik, founder of the budget carrier Thai Eastar Jet, in the form of wages, housing expenses and other financial assistance provided to Moon´s then-son-in-law from 2018-2020. South Korean media reported that Moon’s daughter and her husband were divorced in 2021. The Jeonju District Prosecutors’ Office said in a statement that Lee was also indicted on charges of paying bribes to Moon and committing breaches of trust. The prosecutors´ office said Moon´s former son-in-law was hired as a director-level employee at Lee´s company in Thailand even though he had no work experience in the airline industry. The office said he spent only brief periods at the company’s office in Thailand and carried out only minor duties while claiming to be working remotely from South Korea.