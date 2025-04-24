Pakistan allows dual nationality with 22 countries under new law

Pakistan has passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2024, allowing citizens to keep their Pakistani nationality after gaining citizenship in 22 countries. This new rule ends the need to renounce Pakistani citizenship when becoming a citizen elsewhere.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Passports confirmed this update. Countries on the list include the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and several nations in Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania. Agreements with these countries are now official.

Earlier, only a few countries had such arrangements with Pakistan. Now, new additions like France, Germany, Sweden, and Jordan have joined the list. This change will help many Pakistanis living abroad avoid legal issues.

The government is also working on a similar deal with Turkiye. Talks are ongoing between the Foreign and Interior ministries to finalize a dual citizenship plan with Ankara.