India blocks Pakistan’s social media account after Kashmir attack

India has blocked the official X (Twitter) account of the Government of Pakistan. The move followed a shooting in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The attack killed 26 people and injured several others. India blamed Pakistan without any investigation.

Indian media reported that the Modi government used the attack as an excuse to block the account. Critics called the decision extreme and politically motivated. They said it showed growing intolerance and deepening tensions between the two countries.

Pakistan had earlier expressed sorrow over the attack and wished the injured a quick recovery. Still, India took harsh steps. It also suspended the Indus Waters Treaty and ordered Pakistani diplomats to leave India.

In response, Pakistan called a National Security Committee meeting. Political and military leaders will decide the next steps. Officials said Pakistan will give a strong answer through diplomacy and international forums.