Beware, the steel business is under cybercrime’s grip. PSMA

The Pakistan Steel Melters Association (PSMA) has strongly appealed to the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) and PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority) to take strict notice of the false and baseless news and commentary being spread on social media regarding the steel business.

The PSMA states that certain elements are creating misunderstandings and instability in the market by sharing incorrect prices and analyses of scrap, billet, and rebar through social media. This is resulting in a significant decrease in business and tax collection.

The association has demanded that the accounts of such individuals be immediately frozen and strict legal action be taken against them under the PECA (Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act) law.