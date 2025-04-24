Pakistan, Turkey commit to boosting strategic partnership

Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says the comprehensive Pakistan-Turkiye Strategic Partnership will continue to deepen in scope and strength.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership and foresight in guiding Turkiye to a path of continued progress and prosperity.

The Prime Minister said he was delighted to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara and we reviewed fast-paced implementations of decisions taken during Erdogan visit to Pakistan in February.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said “we reaffirm our commitment to mutually beneficial cooperation across trade, technology, defence, energy, and people to people exchanges”.

Meanwhile Pakistan and Turkiye, while underscoring the enduring fraternal ties between the two countries, have reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdo?an in Ankara on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of enhancing economic collaboration especially through joint ventures and bilateral investments.

He highlighted the potential for cooperation in the fields of energy and mining, joint ventures in defence and agri-production, enhancing regional and bilateral connectivity to boost trade and enhance people-to-people exchanges, and deepening cooperation in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and cyber-security.

During the discussion, both leaders took note of the follow-up actions taken with regard to the decisions of the 7th High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) held in Islamabad on 13 February 2025. They showed satisfaction on the trajectory of the multifaceted bilateral collaboration between the brotherly countries.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an also discussed regional and global matters and reaffirmed their support to each other on issues of national interest.

The two leaders also expressed deep concern over the humanitarian situation in Gaza, calling for an immediate ceasefire and the provision of humanitarian assistance to the affected population.

President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an appreciated Pakistan’s consistent support for the Palestine Cause and its humanitarian assistance for Palestine.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye, fostering peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region.

Pakistan delegation included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Ataullah Tarar, Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye Dr Yusuf Junaid.

Later, President Recep Tayyip Erdo?an hosted a banquet in honor of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the accompanying delegation.