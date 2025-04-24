Punjab to introduce ration cards for 1.5m workers and labourers

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over 25th provincial cabinet meeting in which approval was granted to important decisions with regard to farmers.

The meeting expressed deep grief and offered Fateha on the death of Member of Punjab Assembly Arshad Warraich, uncle of Provincial Minister Sohaib Bherth. The provincial cabinet congratulated Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on undertaking a successful visit to Turkey. The cabinet commended Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for girls’ education.

The meeting approved an amendment to the Food Grains (Licensing Control) Ordinance, 1957, to ensure 25 percent wheat procurement for flour mills, under which the licenses of flour mills which do not purchase 25 percent mandatory wheat can be cancelled. Deregulation of the wheat sector was approved to protect the rights of wheat farmers. The proposal for the implementation of the Electronic Warehouse Reset System (EWR) was approved, which will facilitate the farmers to store their wheat and the government will bear the storage costs.

The cabinet meeting took a principle decision to introduce Pakistan’s largest ration card for 15 lakh workers and labourers. It was agreed to provide workers with Rs. 10,000 per month through ration cards. Owing to the strives of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, important decisions were also taken for rice farmers in Punjab. The cabinet approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Rice Research Institute, Anhui Academy of Agricultural Sciences, China and Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, Faisalabad. The Chinese institution will assist in introducing hybrid rice seeds in Punjab.

The Chief Minister said that the benefits of agricultural research should directly reach the farmers. She directed to ensure immediate payment of dues of water supply schemes. The meeting approved amendments to the rules and regulations of the Children’s Library Complex, Lahore. Pakistan’s first Nawaz Sharif Early Education Centre of Excellence will be established in the Children Library Complex. The cabinet approved the operation of eco-friendly electric buses in various cities of Punjab.

The Chief Minister also directed to start operation of electric bus service in Rajanpur. She directed to enhance capacity building of WASA along with Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA). The meeting approved feasibility study of mass transit system in Faisalabad under the vision T-30 of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The feasibility study of mass transit systems of Yellow, Blue and Purple Lines in Lahore was approved under the vision T-30 of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

The feasibility study of mass transit system in Gujranwala was approved under the vision T-30 of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. The cabinet approved amendments to the Punjab Motor Vehicle Rules 1969 to regulate rickshaws in Punjab. Additional funds were approved for payment of dues for the purchase of medicines and drugs. Approval of funds was granted for the purchase of furniture and equipment for tertiary care hospitals in Punjab.

The Chief Minister directed to provide required funds for the purchase of furniture and medical equipment in hospitals. The cabinet approved the proposed amendments to the Punjab Consumer Protection Act 2005, under which Additional Sessions Judges will be delegated the powers of consumer courts. Approval of the draft of the Punjab Labour Code 2024, which will also include workers from construction, agriculture and other sectors.

The meeting approved relaxation of restrictions on recruitment in the Punjab Agricultural Research Board (PARB). Approval of recruitment in the Punjab Public-Private Partnership Authority (PPPPA). Approval for extension of contracts of employees was granted of the Office of the Chief Drugs Controller, Provincial Quality Control Board Lahore. The cabinet approved the change in status of 97 posts approved for ‘Establishment of Meter Testing Lab and Additional Electric Inspector Offices’ along with purchase of 07 vehicles.

Relaxation in the rules and regulations for appointment of teachers regarding acquisition of B.Ed professional qualification was approved in the meeting. Notification for appointment of inspectors under the Punjab Minimum Wage Act 2019 was approved. Harmonization of regulatory framework for the minerals sector – Mines and Minerals Act 2025 was approved. The meeting approved proposed amendments to the Punjab Employees Social Security Ordinance 1965 to expand the scope of social security scheme.

The proposed bill regarding the establishment of ‘Centre of Excellence’ for the prevention of extremism was approved in the meeting. Approval was given to provide 30,000 acres of agricultural land for the families of martyrs, injured and other deserving military personnel. The meeting approved the proposed amendments to the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997, as the Anti-Terrorism (Amendment) Act, 2025. The cabinet approved ex-gratia assistance to the families of those martyred in a terrorist attack in Balochistan.

The proposed amendment to the Provincial Workers Social Security Ordinance 1965 was approved. Amendments to the Punjab Workers Welfare Fund Act 2019 and the Companies Profits (Workers Participation) Amendment Act 2021 were approved. The establishment of a new affiliated institution ‘Climate Policy and Technology Centre (CPTC)’ by merging the Environment Policy Centre (EPC) and the Environment Technology Centre (ETC) was approved. The meeting approved amendments to the Punjab Specialized Medical Institutions Act 2024, Punjab Judicial Academy Act 2007 and E-Transfer Policy 2024.

The Chief Minister directed strict implementation of the Wedlock Policy. The cabinet approved the provision of supplementary grant to Koh-e-Sulaiman Development Authority for the construction of jeepable tracks in the Koh-e-Sulaiman area. Approval was granted for the construction of a hotel/hostel at Nishtar Park Sports Complex, Lahore for the accommodation of players. Reserve price was approved for the bidding process of precious metals (placer gold) along the Indus River in Attock District. Approval was given for converting the Environment Policy Centre and Environment Technology Centre into Climate Policy and Technology Centre.

Approval was given for incorporating scheme of Computerization of Police Stations (CPS) project in the ADP 2024-25. Approval was given for the inclusion of new development schemes and the modification of 03 previously approved development schemes under the Chief Minister’s District SDGs Program.