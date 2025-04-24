Gous, Munro help Islamabad United continue unbeaten run in PSL X

Islamabad United defeated Multan Sultans by seven wickets in the 13th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 at the Multan Stadium on Wednesday. Islamabad chased down a competitive total of 169 with ease to secure a commanding victory, their fifth in the tournament. Set a target of 169 after the Sultans posted 168 for 5 in their 20 overs, Islamabad’s chase was anchored by Gous, who remained not out on 80 off just 45 deliveries. The South African wicketkeeper-batter struck six fours and five sixes in a match-winning performance that saw Islamabad reach the target in just 17.1 overs, at a run rate of 9.96. Gous found strong support from Munro, who smashed 45 off 28 balls with five boundaries and two sixes, as the duo added 81 runs for the second wicket to set the tone for the chase.