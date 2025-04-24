Fazl rules out formal opp alliance, but keeps door open for talks

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday ruled out a formal opposition alliance but kept the doors of cooperation open for collaboration on individual issues.

“There is no concept of a formal alliance in the opposition… that’s typically a feature of the government,” the religio-political leader said while addressing a press conference after his party’s Majlis-e-Shura meeting in Lahore.

Addressing a presser, Fazl noted that his party’s shura has decided against forming a formal alliance,” adding that the JUI-F would continue its political struggle independently from its own platform.

The party chief added that any strategy for collaboration with parliamentary parties would be chalked out by the party’s consultative and executive bodies. Responding to a question, the senior politician clarified that it was the JUI-F that supported the 26th Constitutional Amendment at the request of PTI, not the other way around. He further said that the PTI has yet to address JUI-F’s concerns.

Furthermore, Fazl said that the party had also rejected the mines and minerals bill, adding that JUI-F had issued show-cause notices to its members in Balochistan who voted in favour of the bill. “If their explanations are unsatisfactory, their memberships will be suspended,” he warned.

He also criticised the state of governance across the country, saying that the situation, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh, had deteriorated. “There is no writ of the state in many areas, and armed groups are roaming freely,” he added.

Reaffirming his party’s stance on electoral integrity, Fazl said his party rejected the 2018 elections as rigged and did not accept their results. “Our position on the 2024 elections is the same.” He also criticised the imposition of “selected governments,” stating that public opinion is routinely disregarded in the political process.

“The people must be allowed to freely exercise their right to vote,” he said, adding that governments formed through rigging cannot truly represent the public and fail to protect provincial rights.