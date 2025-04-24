Only floodwaters will be used in proposed canal project, says Azma

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Punjab does not need any external dictation regarding the use of river floodwaters. She emphasized that Punjab is fully sovereign in utilizing its own resources and that Sindh has no right to object to Punjab’s development projects.

Addressing a joint press conference at DGPR alongside Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Muhammad Ashiq Hussain Shah Kermani, Azma Bokhari clarified that the proposed canal project is still under consideration and only excess floodwater-usually wasted-will be utilized. This initiative aims to benefit farmers and promote agricultural development.

She stressed that no canals have been constructed yet and serious efforts are underway to build consensus. “Differences cannot be resolved through threats; dialogue is the way forward,” she said.

Azma Bokhari further said that the PPP has ruled the province Sindh for the past 16 years, farmers there still face fundamental issues. “If PPP resorts to misleading statements, we will not remain silent. Every allegation will receive a fitting response,” she warned.

Referring to Nadeem Afzal Chan, she remarked, “A man who abandoned Bhutto’s party to become a favorite and cabinet member of Imran Khan is now preaching to others? One should look in the mirror before throwing stones.” She added, “I have a strong response for Mr. Chan, but that’s for another time.”

Separately, Azma Bokhari, has issued a strong video statement in response to India’s recent false flag drama, warning the Indian government that Pakistan is fully prepared for any possible aggression.

Expressing regret over the recent incident, Bokhari highlighted that even the Indian public is questioning how such an attack could occur in a highly sensitive area like Srinagar, which is under the watch of 700,000 Indian troops. She further questioned the whereabouts of investigation reports from previous attacks, emphasizing that these questions are now being raised within India itself-indicating that the incident bears the hallmarks of a false flag operation.

“This is yet another cowardly attempt, just like the ones India has made in the past, aimed at falsely accusing Pakistan,” Bokhari stated.

Rejecting India’s threats, she added, “I’ve heard some empty threats being thrown around. Our tea is indeed excellent, but we don’t always serve it. A guest once in a while is tolerable-but if guests become frequent, Pakistan’s army, its people, and its government know how to respond accordingly.”

Azma Bokhari issued a stern warning that if India uses this false flag as a pretext for any military misadventure, it would be making a grave mistake. She assured that, as in the past, Pakistan will give a strong and effective response on every front.

“Thanks to God, Pakistan has made India taste defeat before-and we will go to any length to defend our homeland again,” she concluded.