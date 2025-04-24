Pakistani astronaut to embark on space mission with China

A Pakistani astronaut will soon be among the international crew members heading to China’s space station, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA), marking a significant milestone in Sino-Pakistani space cooperation.

The selection process for Pakistani astronauts is currently underway, following the signing of a bilateral cooperation agreement in February.

CMSA spokesman Lin Xiqiang said that the process involves three stages-preliminary selection in Pakistan, and secondary and final stages in China. Ultimately, two astronauts will be trained, with one selected to participate in a future spaceflight as a payload specialist.

The Pakistani astronaut will be responsible for both operational duties and scientific experiments during the mission, representing Pakistan aboard the Chinese space station Tiangong. This announcement coincides with preparations for the Shenzhou-20 mission, scheduled for launch at 5:17 p.m. local time on Thursday. The mission will carry three Chinese astronauts-Chen Dong, Chen Zhongrui, and Wang Jie-for a six-month stay aboard Tiangong.

Shenzhou-20 will conduct space experiments and extravehicular activities, as well as life science research involving zebrafish, planarians, and streptomyces.

The outgoing Shenzhou-19 crew is scheduled to return to Earth on April 29, while the new crew is expected back in October.

China is also training its fourth batch of astronauts, including for the first time candidates from Hong Kong, Macau, and Pakistan. Reports indicate Hong Kong and Macau astronauts may fly as early as 2026.

CMSA officials say discussions are ongoing with other nations about participating in future space missions, reflecting China’s growing push for international collaboration in space.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that Pakistan is keen to enhance cooperation with China in the fields of space technology, satellite communications, and internet services.

The prime minister made the remarks during a meeting with delegation from Chinese space technology firm Galaxy Space, led by Chairman Xu Ming.

The prime minister described China as a “very trusted friend” and “strategic partner,” adding that Pakistan places high importance on the growth of its space and telecommunication sectors.