In a first, Punjab allows gun shooting clubs

For the first time in history, the Punjab government has decided to grant permission for gun shooting clubs in the province. According to reports, the government has also decided to introduce major amendments to the Punjab Arms Ordinance, 1965 to curb illegal weapons use, smuggling, and terrorism. The amendments include shifting licensing powers, increasing penalties, and introducing stricter punishments. A bill has been sent to the Punjab Assembly proposing these amendments. The text of the bill states that for the first time, target shooting with firearms will be allowed in registered gun clubs. Training will be permitted using non-prohibited bore weapons.