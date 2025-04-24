Railways police to be digitalised within three months

Pakistan Railways Police will undergo full digital transformation within three months under a new reform plan aligned with the Punjab Police model, Inspector General Rai Muhammad Tahir said on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, Tahir said the Railways Police will set up its own data server in collaboration with the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB). All manual records will gradually be digitised, with a focus on transparency and efficiency. “We are phasing out the manual system. The goal is a modern, computerised policing model,” the IG said. The new system will include strict procedural regulations. Officers on duty at sites of theft or other incidents will be required to capture video evidence, which will become part of the digital case file. Officers arriving or leaving duty will be held accountable for reporting. To strengthen manpower, 500 new personnel have already been recruited, with plans to hire another 1,000 by December. A security upgrade plan has also been developed. It includes the installation of surveillance cameras and security equipment at 30 major and 70 minor railway stations, with a total budget of Rs3 billion. Additionally, Rs5 billion has been allocated to upgrade 50 police stations, and Rs8 billion more is expected to be included in next year’s federal development schemes.