Heatwave subsides in Karachi, expected to grip other parts of Sindh from today

A heatwave that had gripped Karachi for the past few days has subsided, but is expected to intensify in other parts of Sindh from tomorrow onwards, the Met department said on Wednesday.

Climate change is a pressing reality for Pakistan, directly impacting millions of lives. Heatwaves, intensified by climate change, are becoming more frequent, prolonged and severe, disproportionately affecting communities with limited resources to adapt.

The Met department had cautioned on Sunday that Karachi would likely experience a heatwave till Wednesday, with temperature expected to soar to 41 degrees Celsius.

According to an advisory issued by the Met department today, the heatwave is likely to grip most parts of the province from April 24 to 29, with the daytime maximum temperatures likely to be 6-8°C above normal in Dadu, Kambar Shahdadkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Kashmore, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Khairpur, Nosheroferoz, Larkana, Sukkur, Jamshoro, Mitiari, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Hyderabad and Badin districts.

The temperatures are likely to be 4-6°C above normal in Tharparkar, Umerkot and Mirpur Khas districts, the advisory added.

“Due to heatwave conditions in the province, the general public, especially children, women and senior citizens, are advised to take precautionary measures,” the Met department’s advisory said.

“Avoid exposure to direct sunlight during the day time and remain hydrated.

“Farmers are advised to manage their crop activities keeping in view the weather conditions and take care of their livestock as well,” the advisory said.

Wednesday saw a maximum temperature of 37-39°C and a minimum of 23.5°C, with west/southwesterly winds.

April has been a hotter month in central and upper Sindh as average temperature reached up to 45 degrees Celsius. However, mercury soared to 49°C on Thursday after a gap of about seven years in Shaheed Benazirabad, making it unbearable for residents, especially children and elderly persons.