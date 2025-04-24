Mustafa Amir murder: Report uncovers drug supply chain to suspect Armaghan

The investigation report of prime suspect, Armaghan, in Mustafa Amir murder case has revealed startling details about a drug trafficking network operating in Karachi.

Suspect Ali Khan, who was arrested few days ago by the Specialized Investigation Unit of the Karachi Police, revealed that drugs, primarily cocaine, are smuggled to Karachi from Balochistan. He disclosed that another suspect Shah Fahad was responsible for the supply of cocaine, operating a drug racket from Islamabad alongside his wife.

Further revelations indicate that one kilogram of cocaine is procured from Balochistan for PKR 8.5 million. The drug is then transported to Karachi from various cities, including Islamabad, Lahore, and Peshawar. Ali Khan confessed that one gram of cocaine is sold in the city for PKR 16,000 to 18,000, with a single kilogram yielding a profit of PKR 10 million.

Additionally, Ali Khan revealed that Shah Fahad’s brother, Shah Rukh, is involved in supplying drugs in Shah Faisal, Karachi. Shah Fahad is also implicated in providing drugs to Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case.

Following the murder case, Shah Fahad and his associates have reportedly gone underground, according to police officials, suspect Ali Khan disclosed.

In previous development, police produced prime accused Armaghan before the Judicial Magistrate-South’s court for confessional statement in Mustafa Amir murder case hearing.

The accused refused to confess the crime after which the court dismissed petition for confessional statement under section 164.

Court said that the statement under 164 could not be recorded owing to the mental condition of the accused.

Armaghan in his statement said that he killed Mustafa Amir over personal dispute. “I didn’t pre-plan the murder,” he said. “It was a sudden act,” Armaghan stated.

“You will be sent to jail if you confess the crime or not,” the court said.

“I don’t want confess any crime,” accused Armaghan said. “Police has used ‘black magic’ on me, owing to which I feel pain in the body,” accused said.

“I didn’t kill Mustafa Amir, left him in the car only to set the front portion of the vehicle on fire,” he said. “I had left the matter of Mustafa Amir to God,” he said.

After a while, accused said that he didn’t directly kill the victim. “It was in his fate to die, I had a little part in it,” Armaghan added.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 06.

According to the police, the youth’s friends stuffed his body in the trunk of his car and torched it in the Hub area of Balochistan. The case has garnered widespread attention, with recent updates shedding light on the prime suspect, Armaghan. Investigators have uncovered details regarding his business dealings, digital currency accounts, and other activities.