Two arrested for travelling to S Arabia on forged documents

Two Pakistanis, travelling to Saudi Arabia on forged documents, were arrested on Wednesday. According to details, immigration authorities discovered that two Pakistanis were travelling to Saudi Arabia on work visa with fake driving licences. According to immigration officials, the Pakistanis, identified as Shehbaz and Umar, were departing for Saudi Arabia on driver-category work visas. During routine immigration checks, their licences were found to be counterfeit. The Clifton licensing branch allegedly issued both licences; however, investigations revealed that neither individual had ever visited the branch to undergo the official process. Authorities stated that the forged licences were acquired through an agent, reportedly costing between Rs600,000 and Rs750,000. Despite holding genuine protector stamps on their Saudi work visas, the use of forged documents led to their arrest. The suspects have been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle for further investigation.