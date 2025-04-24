Traders laud proposed relocation of BISE Hyderabad

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry (HCSTSI), Muhammad Saleem Memon, has expressed sincere gratitude to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, for taking prompt notice of the Chamber’s request regarding the proposed relocation of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad to Jamshoro.

The Chief Minister has referred the matter to the Universities & Boards Department for further action in accordance with the relevant laws, rules and policies.

HCSTSI President stated that this response from the Chief Minister reflects the government’s serious approach toward public concerns and its commitment to making informed decisions after considering all viewpoints and facts.

He emphasized that the relocation of BISE Hyderabad would not only affect the currently enrolled students but also the entire population of nine districts that are administratively and academically linked with the board. He added that on a daily basis, not only students but thousands of citizens need to approach the board office for obtaining degrees, certificates, mark sheets, verifications and other academic documentation.

Relocating the board will cause unnecessary travel, delays and additional financial burden for the people.

The President further stated that Hyderabad holds a historic, academic and administrative significance, and relocating the BISE office from this central location is against public interest. He pointed out that the Board has been operating from Hyderabad since 1962 and that Hyderabad being a divisional headquarters, shifting such a key institution to one of its own districts (Jamshoro) is not a logical or strategic move.