Condolences pour in over demise of Senator Soomro’s mother

The mother of Senator Dr Abdul Qayoom Soomro has passed away in a Private hospital in Sukkur here on Wednesday, with social and political leaders across the region expressing their condolences.

Prominent Political and Social leader Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah, Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh, Chairman Shaheed Dodo Soomro Welfare Organization (SDSWO) Ali Muhammad Soomro and Jamil Soomro conveyed their heartfelt condolence to the Dr Abdul Qayoom.

“We share the grief of Soomro over his mother’s passing. My heartfelt condolences go out to the bereaved family during this difficult time,” said Syed Shafqat Ali Shah.

He prayed for the departed soul and strength for the military chief’s family to bear the loss.

In his statement, Mayor Sukkur also extended his condolences and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (JUI-F) General Secretary Sindh, Molana Rashid Mehmood Soomro also prayed that the deceased gets the highest rank in Jannah.

He prayed for the Soomro’s mother and his family to bear the loss with patience and courage.