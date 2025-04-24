No program of university under threat due to accreditation: SMIU

Sindh Madressatul Islam University’s management has clarified that no program of SMIU is under threat due to Accreditation.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, it was stated that all the bachelors, masters and PhD programs are registered in PQR (Pakistan Qualification Register) as per guided by HEC and mentioned in NQF (National Qualification Framework). This ensures that all the students who are enrolled will have their attestation from HEC, Islamabad/Karachi.

SMIU spokesman further said programs which require accreditation on immediate basis are accredited. Accreditation of some programs is needed from 24-batch students and onwards, so those accreditations are under process. Some programs zero-visit has been conducted and those will be accredited accordingly. Also it was cleared that some programs accreditation is not mandatory at the moment.

The university management said that so far SMIU has held 5 successful convocations and the 5th convocation was held last year on May 29, 2024, therefore no single degree of a student has been withheld on the Accreditation issue. SMIU is also going to hold its 6th convocation soon.