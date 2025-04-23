Recent hailstorms, rains affect wheat crops, fruit orchards in KP

The recent torrential rains and an unexpected hailstorms has affected standing wheat crops and fruit orchards in several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, inflicting serious economic losses on local farmers already reeling from past climate disasters.

In the scenic yet climate change vulnerable valleys of Swat, Shangla, Malakand and Dir, fruit orchards have taken a significant hit by the torrential rains and hailstorms.

Meanwhile, in the low-lying areas of Nowshera, entire wheat fields lie submerged under rainwater, delaying the harvesting process and pushing farmers into yet another cycle of hardship. Eighty-year-old Misal Khan, a seasoned wheat farmer from Dheri Ishaq village near the banks of River Kabul in Nowshera, was seen pumping out of rainwater from his wheat crop.

“The rainwater flooded all five acres of my wheat crop,” he said, as he and his three sons spent long hours pumping water out of their fields, desperate to begin harvesting before it’s too late.

Misal Khan’s plight echoes across neighboring villages in Nowshera and Charsadda, where farmers now look to the provincial government for assistance. Many, like Misal, were also among the thousands affected by the catastrophic floods of 2022 and are still struggling to recover.

“We have pinned our hopes on the KP government for compensation and relief,” Misal said, his voice carrying both exhaustion and resolve. According to officials from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agriculture Department, a comprehensive survey will soon be launched to assess the damage to crops and orchards. Relief efforts will follow based on the findings of this report.