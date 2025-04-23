KP to enroll one million children in schools this year

KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education, Faisal Khan Tarakai has said that one million children will be enrolled in schools during the current year’s enrollment campaign.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the provincial minister added that these newly enrolled children will be provided with free textbooks and other facilities, including free school bags. Similarly, scholarships will soon be issued to students selected on merit while instructions have been issued to the relevant examination boards for its release. He said that arrears of Rs.1.3 billion have been released to all districts under the Second Shift Schools Programme. The minister for elementary and education, said that directives to send a budget proposal of Rs.2 billion for inclusion of this programme in the budget of the next financial year.