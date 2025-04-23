SCP denies news about surveillance or bugging devices in judge’s chamber

The Supreme Court of Pakistan has categorically denied a false news circulating on social media claiming that surveillance or bugging devices were discovered in the chamber of a judge.

In an official press release, the apex court termed the circulating news as “completely baseless, unfounded, and concocted.” “A news item currently circulating on social media platforms, alleging the recovery of bugging or surveillance devices from the chambers of an Hon’ble Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, is completely baseless, unfounded, and concocted” the statement read. Supreme Court categorically stated that no such incident has taken place. The Supreme Court of Pakistan strongly denies the veracity of this false claim, which appears to be aimed at misleading the public and undermining the dignity and integrity of the judiciary.