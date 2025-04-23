PHC issues notices to Federal Government, PTA, PEMRA over amendments to PECA Act

The Peshawar High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Federal government, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in response to a petition challenging recent amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA). The court has directed all respondents to submit their replies within one month. According to details, the hearing was held on a petition filed against the recent changes made to PECA. The petitioner’s counsel contended that the amendments pose a serious threat to human rights, democracy, and accountability. After hearing the arguments, the court issued formal notices to the relevant authorities and sought their responses within a month.