Interior minister approves major infrastructure projects in Islamabad to ease traffic congestion

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has approved a series of high-impact development projects focused on improving traffic flow and enhancing public amenities in the federal capital.

The approvals were granted during a high-level meeting held at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarters, attended by key federal and city officials on Wednesday.

One of the flagship projects includes the remodeling and expansion of the Faizabad Interchange, a major traffic node connecting key parts of the twin cities. The project will include the addition of two new lanes and widening of the current infrastructure, aimed at significantly reducing traffic bottlenecks and ensuring a smoother commute for thousands of daily travelers.

To further streamline city traffic, the construction of a 2+2 lane underpass at Faisal Chowk was also approved. The underpass is expected to alleviate congestion at one of Islamabad’s busiest intersections. Minister Naqvi emphasized that the design and execution of the project must be carried out with a forward-looking approach, considering future urban growth and traffic needs.

During the meeting, the Interior Minister directed immediate operationalization of the completed parking plaza in Blue Area, a long-awaited facility designed to address the parking woes in Islamabad’s commercial hub. Naqvi also instructed the development of a sustainable business model for both the food street and the parking plaza, ensuring long-term viability and public benefit.

The CDA was also tasked with identifying additional sites for new parking plazas across Islamabad to accommodate the growing number of vehicles. The Minister stressed the need for swift action in selecting appropriate locations to prevent future congestion and facilitate better city planning.

Officials briefed the meeting on plans for a newly developed Blue Area Food Street, which will include pedestrian walkways, food stalls, designated parking areas, public seating, and recreational spaces. The area is being designed not only to serve commercial needs but also to provide a vibrant public space for residents and visitors alike.

The Blue Area Parking Plaza will also house a variety of commercial and recreational facilities, including retail outlets, a rooftop restaurant, a cinema, a children’s playland, and other entertainment options, transforming it into a multipurpose urban center.

The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, Interior Secretary Muhammad Khurram Agha, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa, Inspector General of Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, CDA Board members, officials from the district administration and other senior government representatives.

These developments mark a significant step in Islamabad’s urban evolution, with authorities aiming to deliver modern infrastructure and efficient city services that meet the needs of a growing population.