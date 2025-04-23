BOP registers historic growth in operating profit in Q1

In a meeting held on April 22, 2025, the Board of Directors of The Bank of Punjab (BOP) reviewed and approved the un-audited financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Board lauded the exceptional performance of the Bank, which has not only exceeded expectations but also delivered unprecedented financial results across all key performance areas.

Despite facing a challenging economic landscape and intensifying competition within the banking sector, BOP The Bank of Punjab has achieved a phenomenal 353% growth in operational profit before provisions and gains as compared to the same period last year. This reflects the Bank’s robust business strategy, operational resilience, and visionary leadership. Profit before provisions rose to an impressive Rs. 5.09 billion, up from Rs. 1.72 billion in Q1′ 2024-representing a remarkable 197% increase in profit before provisions.

The Bank’s Net Interest Margin (NIM) witnessed a stellar growth of 76%, reaching Rs. 15.04 billion compared to Rs. 8.55 billion in Q1 2024. This significant enhancement in core earnings is complemented by a strong uptick in Non-Markup/Interest Income, which recorded a 23% growth, climbing to Rs. 4.85 billion from Rs. 3.65 billion. Notably, Non-Markup Income excluding capital gains surged by a robust 35%, indicating the Bank’s growing income diversification and strong fee-based revenue streams. The Bank’s operating cost structure remained in line with industry norms. The Bank’s cost-to-average deposits ratio stood at 3.3%, whereas the Cost-to-Income Ratio reduced by 12% over the 1st quarter of the year 2024.

As a result, the Bank’s Profit Before Tax rose to Rs. 4.01 billion, up from Rs. 3.51 billion, reflecting a 14% growth. Despite a challenging tax regime, after absorbing an increased tax rate of 53%, the Bank’s Earnings per Share (EPS) still rose to Rs. 0.55, up from Rs. 0.52, underscoring the efficiency and profitability of its operations.