The Beijing Strategy

As trade tensions between China and the United States continue to simmer, Beijing is quietly deploying a wide array of strategies to minimize the sting of American tariffs. While formal negotiations remain sluggish, China is embracing alternatives that blend economic realignment, digital finance, and international diplomacy.

The U.S. tariffs, first imposed during the Trump administration and extended through subsequent years, were intended to curb China’s dominance in manufacturing and technology. But far from stalling, China is adapting – and fast. At the heart of China’s strategy is diversification. With the U.S. market growing more unpredictable, Chinese exporters are shifting focus to emerging markets in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America. The Belt and Road Initiative, which has built roads, ports, and railways across dozens of countries, is being repurposed as a trade lifeline. “China is no longer putting all its eggs in the U.S. basket,” said Li Xiaotong, a trade analyst at Tsinghua University. “The future is multipolar.”

To dodge tariffs outright, Chinese firms are establishing manufacturing hubs in friendlier jurisdictions such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Mexico – countries that enjoy better trade relations with the U.S. This transshipment approach allows goods to be rerouted with new labels, often skirting punitive duties. While U.S. regulators have cracked down on some of these practices, the sheer complexity of global supply chains makes enforcement a game of cat and mouse.

Perhaps the most intriguing – and futuristic – approach lies in digital finance. China is ramping up the global use of its Digital Yuan, a central bank-issued digital currency, for trade settlement, particularly with Belt and Road partners.

But beyond state-backed finance, cryptocurrencies are making a quiet entrance into China’s trade toolkit.

Industry insiders suggest that Bitcoin and XRP, the latter created by U.S.-based Ripple Labs, are being explored as tools for cross-border payments and remittances – particularly in regions outside the Western financial orbit.

While China officially banned crypto trading domestically, offshore and institutional use remains a legal grey zone. “The Digital Yuan offers control. XRP and Bitcoin offer speed and privacy,” said a fintech consultant in Hong Kong who requested anonymity.

At the same time, China continues to challenge U.S. tariffs at the World Trade Organization and engage in selective diplomatic overtures. However, officials in Beijing are increasingly convinced that real resilience comes not from pleading for exemptions – but from building systems that make tariffs irrelevant. Internally, Beijing is doubling down on its ambitions to lead in semiconductors, electric vehicles, green energy, and artificial intelligence – industries less susceptible to external pressure. These moves are part of the broader “dual circulation” policy: strengthening the domestic economy while continuing to engage with the world on Beijing’s terms.

Meanwhile, alliances like BRICS and trade blocs such as RCEP are being used to promote regional cooperation and reduce reliance on U.S.-led global systems. In a significant policy shift, China has intensified its efforts to protect intellectual property rights (IPR), aiming to curb counterfeiting and support international luxury brands.

The General Office of the State Council recently released measures to enhance trademark and patent protections for foreign trade enterprises. These include mounting special actions against infringement and counterfeiting of clothing, shoes, hats, home decorations, and household appliances. E-commerce platforms are now held more accountable for scrutinizing the qualifications and commodities of internet business operators, with improved systems for handling complaints and tips to stop online infringement promptly.

Additionally, China’s legal framework has been updated to strengthen protections for trademarks and trade secrets. Amendments to key laws now penalize those guilty of bad-faith trademark registrations and increase statutory limits for damages payouts. Courts are also authorized to order the destruction of counterfeit goods and the tools used to make them.

These reforms are part of China’s broader strategy to improve its business environment and foster innovation, aligning with international standards and addressing long-standing concerns from global trade partners.

The Chinese playbook is not just reactive – it is transformational. With a blend of currency strategy, trade route engineering, crypto-finance, and regional diplomacy, China is laying the foundation for a trade system that could thrive with or without access to U.S. markets. The Chinese response to U.S. tariffs is not just about trade – it’s about rewiring global commerce. Whether through digital currency experiments, crypto rails, or new Silk Roads, China is building a parallel economic architecture designed to outlast sanctions, tariffs, and political cycles.

As one senior Chinese economist put it: “America may control the gate, but we are building our own roads.”

The writer is Foreign Research Associate, Centre of Excellence, China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Islamabad.