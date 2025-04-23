Pakistan’s Glacier Crisis

As Pakistan observed Earth Day 2025, a global conversation is unfolding about the urgent need to protect our environment from the devastating effects of climate change. This year, the focus is on saving the snow- the glaciers and snow-capped peaks that sustain millions of lives downstream. For countries like Pakistan, where the majority of water resources depend on the melting snow and glaciers of the Hindu Kush Himalayas (HKH), the stakes are incredibly high. The International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), in partnership with regional stakeholders, has been spearheading efforts under the Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA) to address the challenges of climate change in mountainous regions. As a policy analyst, my recent participation in the Regional Experts’ Workshop on developing mountain indicators for the GGA has deepened my understanding of the critical need for focused action to preserve glaciers and ensure water security.

The glaciers of the HKH, often referred to as the “Third Pole”, are vital sources of freshwater for millions of people, including over 240 million in the mountainous regions and more than 1.6 billion downstream. In Pakistan, the Indus River system, which sustains the livelihoods of countless communities, is heavily reliant on snowmelt from the Karakoram and other mountain ranges. As the planet warms, these glaciers are retreating at an alarming rate, triggering cascading impacts on water supply, agriculture, and the broader ecosystem. This is not just a regional issue; it is a global crisis that requires innovative and collective solutions.

The Global Goal on Adaptation (GGA), adopted under the Paris Agreement, presents an unprecedented opportunity for Pakistan to align its climate adaptation strategies with global efforts. The GGA aims to enhance adaptive capacity, strengthen resilience, and reduce vulnerability to climate change. The recent workshop I attended focused on developing context-specific indicators to measure progress in adapting mountain ecosystems, specifically in the HKH region. These indicators, crucial for understanding the unique challenges of mountainous areas, can help Pakistan tailor its climate adaptation policies to better protect glaciers, water resources, and the communities dependent on them.

However, despite the international recognition of the GGA’s importance, the real challenge lies in translating these high-level frameworks into actionable policies on the ground. For Pakistan, this means focusing on innovative solutions that go beyond traditional water management and climate resilience strategies. Let’s consider some potential pathways to ensure the long-term survival of glaciers and the sustainable management of water resources.

The Indus River system, which provides water to Pakistan, is shared with India and China, making cooperation crucial for managing water resources sustainably.

One of the most urgent priorities is integrating glacier conservation into national water management policies. Pakistan’s water resources are in a precarious state, with over 90% of the country’s water usage directed toward agriculture, a sector highly dependent on irrigation. The retreat of glaciers in the Karakoram and Himalayan ranges means less water for agriculture, which exacerbates food insecurity and reduces agricultural productivity. Water-use efficiency needs to be prioritized through smart irrigation technologies, such as drip irrigation and rainwater harvesting systems, which can optimize water usage and reduce waste. Additionally, Pakistan must invest in climate-resilient infrastructure, such as reservoirs and dams, that can capture and store seasonal glacier meltwater for use during dry periods.

The GGA’s focus on early warning systems (EWS) is another crucial aspect that can be adapted to Pakistan’s mountain regions. Given the increasing frequency of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs), which can devastate downstream communities, Pakistan should prioritize the development of real-time monitoring systems for glaciers and glacial lakes. These systems can alert communities to potential risks, allowing for early evacuation and disaster mitigation. Moreover, integrating community-based monitoring with satellite data can enhance the accuracy of these systems, ensuring that local communities are both informed and empowered to take action.

Ecosystem-based solutions also play a key role in enhancing resilience to climate impacts. Mountain ecosystems, which include glaciers, forests, wetlands, and springs, are integral to maintaining water quality and supply. Pakistan must focus on restoring and protecting these ecosystems, particularly through wetland restoration projects and the conservation of forests and biodiversity. These ecosystems act as natural buffers, regulating water cycles, preventing soil erosion, and sustaining biodiversity. Community-driven initiatives, such as community forest management and the restoration of traditional water systems, can ensure that adaptation strategies are locally rooted and effective.

Another innovative solution lies in financing climate adaptation. One of the key takeaways from the GGA workshop was the recognition of the growing finance gap in climate adaptation, particularly in developing countries. Pakistan must advocate for increased international climate financing to support adaptation projects in vulnerable regions. However, reliance on external funding alone is not sustainable. Pakistan should explore public-private partnerships and climate-risk insurance schemes to incentivize private investment in climate-resilient infrastructure and water management projects. Innovative financing mechanisms, such as green bonds and blended finance, can be used to attract private sector investment and mobilize capital for climate adaptation initiatives.

A key focus of the GGA is ensuring that adaptation policies are inclusive, taking into account the needs of vulnerable communities, including women and indigenous groups. In mountainous regions, women are often the primary water collectors and are disproportionately affected by water scarcity. Gender-sensitive policies must be integrated into climate adaptation strategies to ensure that women have access to resources, education, and leadership opportunities in decision-making processes related to water management and climate resilience. Pakistan can take inspiration from community-based water management models, where women play an active role in conserving water resources and ensuring equitable distribution.

Finally, regional cooperation is essential for addressing the transboundary nature of water resources in the HKH region. The Indus River system, which provides water to Pakistan, is shared with India and China, making cooperation crucial for managing water resources sustainably. The GGA framework emphasizes the importance of collaborative adaptation efforts between countries that share water bodies. Pakistan should continue to strengthen its regional partnerships and actively participate in forums that promote science diplomacy, ensuring that shared knowledge, data, and best practices are exchanged to address the common challenges posed by climate change.

The writer is a policy analyst and researcher with a Master’s degree in Public Policy from King’s College London.