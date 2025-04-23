Govt asked to take urgent action as export shipments remain stuck

The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) has raised the alarm over continued disruption to export logistics, now primarily caused by ongoing protests over the canals issue in Sindh. Despite the earlier resolution of the goods transporters’ strike, the latest wave of protests has created a new bottleneck, severely affecting the value-added textile sector.

In a statement issued Wednesday, PHMA Zonal Chairman Abdul Hameed called upon Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, and the federal and provincial governments to immediately intervene and ensure the swift clearance and movement of stranded export consignments.

Abdul Hameed stated that while the recent goods transporters’ strike had already disrupted the import of raw materials and delayed factory production, the present protests in Sindh have completely paralyzed outbound logistics. “Thousands of trucks carrying export-ready goods are currently stuck in long queues near Sadiqabad at the entrance of Sindh, with no progress for days. Exporters are under extreme pressure to meet their international commitments,” he said.

He added that Pakistan’s textile industry-being the backbone of the country’s exports-is now suffering major financial losses due to prolonged shipment delays. Exporters are facing demurrage charges, missed deadlines, and order cancellations, particularly for time-sensitive and perishable goods.

PHMA demanded that port authorities and foreign shipping lines waive all penalties incurred during this period, emphasizing that the delays are entirely beyond exporters’ control.

“Export orders are highly time-sensitive,” Abdul Hameed stressed. “This crisis is damaging Pakistan’s credibility in global markets and jeopardizing future business relationships.” He also warned that the broader textile supply chain is being disrupted, as many factories have slowed or shut down operations due to the blockage of cargo movement. “This not only threatens exporters but also impacts the labor force and overall industrial output.”

PHMA urged the Prime Minister to convene an emergency meeting of all key stakeholders, including federal and provincial officials, port authorities and exporters to immediately resolve the crisis and restore the flow of goods.

Additionally, the association called for urgent instructions for fast-tracking customs clearance and prioritizing stuck export shipments to minimize economic damage.

“This is a national economic emergency,” Abdul Hameed concluded. “The country’s leadership must act now to prevent irreparable losses to Pakistan’s export sector and industrial workforce.”