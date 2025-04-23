PSL 10: Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen denies exit rumours

Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen has dismissed speculation suggesting he plans to part ways with the franchise after the ongoing 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 10).

Speaking to local media following the Sultans’ 33-run win over Lahore Qalandars, Tareen stated, “I never said I’m abandoning Multan Sultans. We are simply exploring options to re-evaluate our franchise agreement after the tenth edition of the PSL.” Tareen cited concerns over the financial model currently in place, calling it unsustainable. “We do have the option to renew our contract with a 25 percent increase on the current price. But at that price, we’re operating at a loss,” he said.

The businessman indicated his intention to exit the existing agreement and re-enter the bidding process under more favourable terms.

“Hopefully, we can secure the team again at a valuation that makes financial sense, similar to the Karachi Kings’ $26 million deal over ten years.”

Tareen also acknowledged the struggles faced by the franchise’s previous owners, saying they “suffered significant losses and couldn’t continue,” prompting his team to step in and stabilise operations.

On the field, Tareen expressed satisfaction with the Sultans’ first win of the tournament, particularly after a loss to Islamabad United earlier in the week. “The coaches and I agreed there was no need to panic. We knew once we got back to Multan, we’d get things back on track,” he said.

Amid muted fanfare around PSL Season 10, Tareen reaffirmed the team’s commitment to its regional supporters. “We told the players they’re playing for the people of Multan. That connection, that love – it’s what drives us.”

Tareen also highlighted the growth of his cricket academies, citing the success story of 14-year-old Sheher Bano, who progressed from the academy to represent Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup and World Cup qualifiers. He further noted the performance of the franchise’s development squad in the President’s Trophy Grade-II, where they have shown early promise under the JDW banner.

The Multan Sultans owner also revealed plans to strengthen cricket infrastructure across South Punjab. “We’re working on building a stadium in DHA Multan and upgrading facilities in Rahim Yar Khan and Bahawalpur,” he said, adding that the objective is to build a robust regional network for talent development.