‘Pocket Rocketman’ Azizul asks for time to rebuild after Olympic heartbreak

Malaysian cycling hero Azizulhasni Awang has asked for patience as he embarks on an ambitious comeback journey, following his shock decision to postpone retirement after a devastating Olympic exit last year. The two-time Olympic medallist, who has not competed since his disqualification at the Paris Games in August, acknowledged the significant physical conditioning required after eight months away from the sport.

“This year is more about rebuilding and regaining my pace. Next year is when I will focus more on building the confidence to win races,” Malaysia’s Star newspaper reported Azizul as saying. Photos showed the cyclist looking noticeably lighter as he announced he would extend his career and planned to continue racing until the 2026 Asian Games in Japan. “I need some space and time to rebuild what is necessary for me to be competitive again at the highest level,” Azizul said.

The 37-year-old’s Olympic campaign ended in heartbreak when he was disqualified from the keirin competition for moving ahead of the derny in the first-round heat, despite having set a new Malaysian record in the sprint earlier. Nicknamed the “Pocket Rocketman”, Azizul pointed to his track record of overcoming adversity. “I’ve given this a lot of thought as to the challenges I will face. But I am used to making comebacks after facing adversity,” he said.

“I did it after a huge splinter entered my leg (in 2011) and also after I had heart surgery (in 2022).” Azizul underwent open heart surgery in 2022 to correct a coronary artery anomaly but silenced doubters by winning two Asian Championship gold medals and returning to the world top five rankings.