World Book Day gets a fashion twist with 10 hidden-gem reads

This World Book Day, fashion takes a literary turn. From ateliers to sidewalks, a fashion analyst shares 10 under-the-radar titles that explore style through emotion, craftsmanship and cultural storytelling, inviting readers to discover a different kind of runway: the page.

“There are books I carry like accessories,” says fashion analyst and cultural observer Livia Gueissaz. “Not just because they’re beautiful, but because they teach me how to see.” This World Book Day, Gueissaz invites us into her private world of reading, not filled with bestsellers, but with poetic, powerful and often-overlooked fashion titles that have shaped her thinking far more than any runway ever could.

Livia’s bookshelf is a blend of ink, instinct and inspiration. “Fashion is often seen as visual, fleeting or surface-level,” she explains. “But on the page, it becomes reflective – meditative even. That’s where I go when I want to reconnect with why I love this industry.” From Paris ateliers to New York sidewalks, her curated selection of ten books illuminates the hidden chapters of fashion history, bringing to life the artisans, rebels, visionaries and subcultures that often go unspoken.

One of the most emotional reads on her list is Love Brings Love, a tribute to designer Alber Elbaz. “I cried reading this,” Livia admits. “When 44 designers came together to create a show after Alber’s passing, it felt like the entire industry stopped to grieve and to celebrate creativity as a community.” The book documents that extraordinary moment – a runway as requiem, with sketches and heartfelt backstage notes. “It’s rare to see fashion with that much soul,” she adds.

Another favorite is Louis Vuitton Manufactures by Nicholas Foulkes, which dives deep into the quiet poetry of craftsmanship. “This one’s not about logos,” Livia says. “It’s about the hands behind the house – people who’ve worked for 30, 40 years, whose signatures are hidden inside linings. That humility is luxury to me.”

Italian tailoring is due in Brioni: Tailoring Legends by Olivier Saillard, a book that traces the brand’s groundbreaking 1952 menswear show to its place in modern culture. “What fascinated me most,” Livia notes, “is that Brioni has dressed everyone from Cary Grant to Barack Obama -yet the book still feels intimate. Like a conversation in a Roman atelier.”

With Hermès: A Tale beyond Luxury, Livia explores the brand as heritage and mythology. “There’s something cinematic about this book. You learn that a single Birkin bag takes 48 hours to make, by one artisan, start to finish. Or that the original Kelly was just Grace Kelly hiding her pregnancy behind a saddlebag. I love when history hides in design.”

She lights up when discussing Street Unicorns by Robbie Quinn. “This is pure joy,” she laughs. “These aren’t celebrities -drag queens in chainmail, grandmas in neon wigs and people who live fashion without permission. The best part? None of them were styled. Everything is self-made. It reminds me that fashion begins with courage.”

Technology meets culture in Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks by Elizabeth Semmelhack covers sneaker innovation from CGI drops to self-lacing tech. “This book made me realise: the first-ever virtual sneaker sold for $13,000 and only exists online! That’s where fashion is heading. Whether we like it or not.” Livia also champions lesser-known cultural movements like those in Dandy Lion: The Black Dandy and Street Style by Shantrelle P Lewis. “This one is so important,” she says. “It profiles Black men reclaiming elegance – mixing African heritage with classic European tailoring. These men dress as resistance and it’s stunning.”

In The Carhartt WIP Archives, we find unexpected artistry in workwear. “Who would’ve thought a canvas work jacket could become a street icon?” Livia muses. “The book is full of secret collaborations with graffiti artists and underground DJs. It’s rough, raw and yet totally fashion.”

She turns to Black Ivy: A Revolt in Style by Jason Jules as a history lesson in cool. “This changed how I view preppy,” she says. “Miles Davis in a knit polo, Malcolm X in loafers – they took Ivy League fashion and turned it into a statement of dignity and rebellion. That’s cultural elegance.” Finally, Fashionable Selby by Todd Selby is the one she calls “messy in the best way.” “This isn’t about polished editorials. Its napkin sketches, studio chaos and handwritten notes. There’s even a dress made entirely of broken mirrors. It shows fashion not as perfection, but as personality.”

As Livia reflects, “These aren’t just coffee table books. They’re time machines, moodboards and manifestos.” For her, style isn’t just worn – its read, lived and remembered. “In a world that scrolls so fast, turning pages feels revolutionary,” she says. “This World Book Day, I want to remind people that fashion is as much about depth as beauty. These books helped me see that – maybe they’ll do the same for you.”