‘Heads of State’ — John Cena, Idris Elba, Priyanka and Jack Quaid face a global conspiracy

Amazon MGM Studios has released the official trailer for Heads of State, an upcoming buddy action comedy starring John Cena, Idris Elba, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and ever ever-talented Jack Quaid.

The film will begin streaming on 2nd July and brings the two actors together once again after working together in The Suicide Squad.

Directed by Ilya Naishuller, who is known for Hardcore Henry and Nobody, Heads of State follows a thrilling storyline involving global threats, unlikely partnerships and non-stop action.

Idris Elba plays the UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke, while John Cena takes on the role of the President of the United States.

In Heads of State, the two world leaders must put their differences aside and join forces to stop a dangerous international conspiracy. When their powerful enemy proves too strong for their security teams, John Cena and Idris Elba have no choice but to trust each other to survive and protect the world.

Joining them in this high-stakes mission is Jack Quaid and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who plays Noel Bisset, a clever MI6 agent who becomes a crucial part of their plan. Heads of State promises a mix of comedy, action and political chaos as John Cena and Idris Elba take on their most unpredictable mission yet.

With sharp humour and fast-paced scenes, Heads of State is expected to be one of the biggest streaming hits of the summer. Don’t miss Heads Of State when it premieres this July – it’s a wild ride you won’t want to skip. This is the second time that Idris Elba and John Cena are starring in a joint venture. As before Heads of State, the two power houses starred together in the second instalment of The Suicide Squad a 2021 movie by DC Studio.