Prints & Loops of Sustainability unveiled at Alhamra

The Lahore Arts Council, in collaboration with Kinnaird College for Women, unveiled an art exhibition titled “Prints and Loops of Sustainability” at the prestigious Allah Bux Art Gallery, Alhamra.

This intellectually and visually captivating showcase explores the harmonious relationship between art and nature through the lens of sustainability, craftsmanship and innovation. Executive Director Alhamra Tauqeer Haider Kazmi and Dr Iram Anjum, Principal of Kinnaird College, officially inaugurated the exhibition. Saima Jabbar masterfully curated the event, which was co-curated by Fatima Imran. Both played pivotal roles in shaping the showcase’s aesthetic and conceptual foundation. The exhibition showcases approximately 200 artworks by 55 artists, a diverse range of art forms, including wall paintings, fiber art, installations, knitted pieces, sculptures and others. Each piece reflects the artist’s thoughtful connection to environmental themes, brought to life through skillful techniques and creative expression. Together, the works highlight the spirit of sustainability using unique materials, natural elements and meaningful stories. Dr Iram Anjum said, ‘This exhibition is a vibrant celebration of environmental mindfulness and artistic intelligence.’

Reflecting on the occasion, Executive Director Alhamra, Tauqeer Haider Kazmi, delivered a statement imbued with vision and reverence for the arts: “Alhamra does not merely host exhibitions-we illuminate perspectives. This showcase embodies how contemporary art can mirror urgent global narratives through elegance, emotion, and intellect. Kazmi said that to witness our youth express the ethos of sustainability through such sophisticated artistry is profoundly inspiring. Alhamra is the custodian of such transformative creative journeys, where imagination meets responsibility, he added.

This remarkable initiative reaffirms Alhamra’s unwavering dedication to promoting artistic excellence that speaks to the soul and serves society.