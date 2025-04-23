Nushrratt hits back at trolls

Bollywood diva Nushrratt Bharuccha breaks her silence on the criticism towards her clothing choices and visits to temples and worship places of other faiths, while being a Muslim.

In a new interview with Indian journalist Shubhankar Mishra, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha, who often makes headlines for the ‘liberal Muslim’ tag, says all the trolling and criticism won’t stop her from either visiting temples or from praying namaz.

“For me, my faith is real. Unreal things happen and that’s what strengthens my belief. That’s why I’m still connected, still strong and I know I have to follow this path,” she said and emphasised that her connection to religion is deeply personal.

“Wherever you find peace, whether it’s in a mandir (temple), a gurudwara or a church, you should go there. I even say this openly: I pray namaz. If I get time, I pray five times a day,” Bharuccha added. “I even carry my prayer mat while travelling. Wherever I go, I find the same peace and calm. I’ve always believed there’s one God and different paths to connect with Him. And I want to explore all those paths.”

The ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ also maintained that criticism and trolling least affect her. “It doesn’t change me. It won’t stop me from going to a temple or praying namaz. I’ll keep doing both. Because that’s my faith. When you’re clear in your thoughts, spirit, and mind, no one in the world can shake you,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha is most recently seen in the sequel of her horror flick, ‘Chhorii 2?, co-written and directed by Vishal Furia. The title, also featuring Soha Ali Khan, Gashmeer Mahajani and Saurabh Goyal in key roles, premiered on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video earlier this month.