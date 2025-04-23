Tiger Shroff gets death threats

After Shah Rukh and Salman Khan, Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff is the latest celebrity of the Tinsel town to receive a death threat over a phone call.

As reported by Indian media, Mumbai Police received a threatening phone call on Tuesday, when the caller, who has now been identified as Punjab resident Manish Kumar Sujinder Singh, shared a purported plot to assassinate Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff.

According to the details, the hoax caller claimed that a security agency owner has hired him to kill the ‘Heropanti’ debutante and has even provided him a revolver and INR2 lac to execute the plan.

Following the phone call, the Mumbai police promptly registered an FIR and started the investigation.

Subsequently, the 35-year-old accused was arrested in Kapurthala, Punjab and was booked under IPC Sections 353, 212 and 217, for disseminating false information and attempting to provoke public unrest.

As per Singh, his act was driven by anger towards his employers after facing salary deductions due to frequent absences from work. Therefore, in a desire for revenge and to tarnish the company’s reputation, he allegedly fabricated this story.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff, who was last seen in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s star-studded Diwali release ‘Singham Again’, will be next seen in the fourth installment of Sajid Nadiadwala’s action-thriller film series, ‘Baaghi 4’. The title is scheduled to arrive in theatres this September.