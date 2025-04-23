Why is Faisal Rehman still unmarried?

One of the most good-looking actors of Pakistan, Faisal Rehman, revealed the reason behind his decision not to get married. Appearing on a private news channel’s talk show, actor-director Faisal Rehman, known for his youthful looks and charming smile, even at 58, revealed why he has not married yet, despite a massive female fandom and being a crush of many women for the last 40 years. When asked by the host about his marriage plans, Rehman cheekily replied, “It’s my choice. Why are you bothered about it?” The actor further clarified that his decision not to marry does not come from a point of ‘heartbreak’ but to avoid any sort of intervention from another person in his life. “I’ve given it a thought in the past and things even moved forward a few times, but then I realised that at the end of the day, I want to be completely independent,” shared the ‘Deewangi’ actor. “I don’t want to have somebody in my life to intervene with the matters or anything.” “I’m not saying that it is wrong, but for me, when you’ve been independent forever and the kind of life that I’ve spent, travelling to work, it gets really difficult to include someone else and let them intervene in your life,” he maintained.