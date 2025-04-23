Punjab makes Thalassaemia test a must for student admissions

The Punjab Assembly has passed the Thalassaemia Prevention Act 2025. It now requires students to take a thalassaemia test before admission to schools, colleges, and seminaries. The law aims to stop the spread of genetic diseases in the province.

Under the new law, students must submit test results with their admission forms. Both public and private institutions must follow this rule. Free tests will be offered to students from low-income families, making it easier for all to comply.

Moreover, an advisory council will be set up to ensure proper care and early diagnosis. Labs must report results within 10 days to the Punjab Information Technology Board, which will create a secure database. NADRA will also help set up a special registry for affected students.

The law protects students’ medical data and bans unauthorized sharing. Violators, including lab staff, could face legal action. If a student tests positive, they and their families will get counseling and support. The law takes effect immediately after the Governor’s approval.