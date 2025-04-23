Pakistan railways police to go digital in 3 months, says IG

Pakistan Railways Police will switch to a fully digital system within three months, announced IG Rai Muhammad Tahir on Wednesday. The move follows the Punjab Police model and includes setting up a dedicated data server with help from the Punjab Information Technology Board. All manual records will be digitised to ensure better transparency and faster policing.

The new system will require officers to record videos at crime scenes. These will be stored as part of the case files. Officers will also be held accountable at shift changes. To support these changes, the department is training investigation officers and upgrading internal processes to improve performance and reduce corruption.

To boost security, the government will install cameras and safety equipment at 100 railway stations. Around Rs3 billion has been allocated for this upgrade. In addition, Rs5 billion will help modernise 50 police stations, while Rs8 billion more is expected in next year’s federal budget to improve police infrastructure.

To meet rising demands, 500 new officers have already joined the force. Another 1,000 will be hired by December. IG Tahir said the public will notice a clear improvement in policing. He promised a modern, tech-driven Railways Police force very soon.