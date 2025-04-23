EU hits apple and meta with €700 million fines over digital rules

The European Union fined Apple and Meta a total of €700 million for breaking new digital competition rules. Apple was fined €500 million for stopping app developers from offering cheaper deals outside the App Store. Meta got a €200 million fine for its “pay or share data” model on Facebook and Instagram, which the EU said violated users’ rights.

These fines are the first under the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which forces big tech companies to support fair competition. The EU warned that more fines could follow if Apple and Meta don’t fix the issues within 60 days. Officials said these steps show strong action, even as pressure grows from the US and President Trump.

Both companies strongly denied wrongdoing. Apple said it will appeal, calling the fine unfair and harmful to user privacy and security. Meta also hit back, saying the EU was hurting successful US firms while giving others easier treatment. They claimed the rules force them to change their business models unfairly.

Despite criticism, the EU stood firm. It said companies must follow the law and treat users fairly. The move shows Europe is serious about tech regulation, even if it risks upsetting trade talks with the US. It also proves the EU wants to lead in controlling the power of big tech worldwide.