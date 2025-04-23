German companies use Dubai to enter Pakistan’s growing market

German companies are showing strong interest in Pakistan’s market, and many are using Dubai as a launchpad. The German Emirati Joint Council says Dubai makes it easier for firms to reach Pakistan quickly and manage operations better. This is helping German companies explore new sectors like IT, agriculture, fintech, and green construction.

In recent months, at least four German firms have entered or grown in Pakistan. These businesses work in finance, energy, and industrial machinery. Despite global issues like trade wars and inflation, Germany is choosing to invest more in Pakistan rather than pull back. Experts say this shows confidence in Pakistan’s potential.

Surveys show that 40% of German companies in Pakistan plan to invest more, while 60% expect better business in the next year. Pakistan already exports $2.5 billion worth of goods to Germany, mostly in textiles, while Germany sends $1 billion in machinery and chemicals back. The trade balance favors Pakistan.

However, there are still challenges. German investors worry about policy changes and rising energy prices in Pakistan. Even so, both countries remain committed to working together. Germany sees Pakistan as a place full of opportunity, and Dubai is playing a big part in that growing connection.