SC rejects Punjab’s late appeal for Imran Khan’s physical remand

The Supreme Court dismissed Punjab government’s appeal for Imran Khan’s physical remand, questioning the delay of 1.5 years. The court said the request came too late and found no legal ground to grant remand now. It also noted that the trial court should decide on any future test requests.

During the hearing, Punjab’s prosecutor said they needed the remand for tests like polygraph and voice matching. But the judges pointed out that the actual request was only for remand, not tests. They advised the government to seek permission from the trial court for any such procedures.

Justice Hashim Kakar asked why the government remembered the remand so late after the arrest. He also mentioned a past case where a suspect stayed in jail for seven years and was later found innocent. Justice Salahuddin Panhwar added that such tests are not even done in regular murder cases.

In the end, the court allowed Punjab to approach the trial court if they want to run the tests. It also said Imran Khan’s lawyers can raise objections during that process. The Supreme Court closed the case, stressing that justice should not be selective.