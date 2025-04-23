Pakistan and Türkiye reaffirm call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza

Pakistan and Türkiye have reiterated their strong support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s official visit to Ankara. In a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, both leaders emphasized the urgent need to end the violence and ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid to Palestinians.

Prime Minister Sharif also called for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital. He stressed that a lasting peace in the Middle East requires justice for the Palestinian people.

President Erdoğan praised Pakistan’s consistent and firm stance on the Palestinian issue. He noted that Pakistan was among the first nations to strongly condemn the ongoing genocide in Gaza and appreciated its vocal support on the international stage.

The leaders underscored the importance of uninterrupted humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza. Prime Minister Sharif arrived in Türkiye on Tuesday for a two-day official visit at the invitation of President Erdoğan. Upon arrival at Ankara Airport, he was received by the Turkish Defence Minister, along with other senior officials and members of the Pak-Turk Cultural Association.