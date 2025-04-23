THE BANK OF PUNJAB REGISTERED HISTORIC GROWTH IN OPERATING PROFIT IN 1Q’25 OF 353%

Lahore, April 22, 2025 – In a meeting held on April 22, 2025, the Board of Directors of The Bank of Punjab (BOP) reviewed and approved the un-audited financial statements for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. The Board lauded the exceptional performance of the Bank, which has not only exceeded expectations but also delivered unprecedented financial results across all key performance areas.

Despite facing a challenging economic landscape and intensifying competition within the banking sector, BOP has achieved a phenomenal 353% growth in operational profit before provisions and gains as compared to the same period last year. Profit before provisions rose to an impressive Rs. 5.09 billion, up from Rs. 1.72 billion in Q1’24—representing a remarkable 197% increase in profit before provisions.

The Bank’s Net Interest Margin (NIM) witnessed a stellar growth of 76%, reaching Rs. 15.04 billion compared to Rs. 8.55 billion in Q1 2024. The Bank’s operating cost structure remained in line with industry norms. The Bank’s cost-to-average deposits ratio stood at 3.3%, whereas the Cost-to-Income Ratio reduced by 12% over the 1st quarter of the year 2024.

As a result, the Bank’s Profit Before Tax rose to Rs. 4.01 billion, up from Rs. 3.51 billion, reflecting a 14% growth. Despite a challenging tax regime, after absorbing an increased tax rate of 53%, the Bank’s Earnings per Share (EPS) still rose to Rs. 0.55, up from Rs. 0.52, underscoring the efficiency and profitability of its operations.

As compared to the 1st quarter of 2024, Total Assets grew by 12%, reaching Rs. 2,334 billion, while Deposits surged by 21% to Rs. 1,718 billion with a growth of 22% in current deposits, affirming strong public trust and sustained deposit mobilization efforts.

The Bank’s capital position also remains exceptionally strong. Tier-1 Equity increased to Rs. 81 billion, with Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at a healthy 16.93%.

In addition to its stellar financial performance, the Bank continues to play a pivotal role in supporting national development and social uplift. The Bank has successfully managed multiple Government of Punjab (GoPb) initiatives including the revolutionary CM Punjab Asaan Karobar Scheme, CM Punjab Kissan Card, CM Punjab Livestock Card, and Apni Chaat, Apna Ghar Scheme. Furthermore, during Q1 2025, the Bank most-efficiently managed one of the largest targeted subsidy program of GoPb Nighaban Ramzan Program” using its cutting-edge technology.

The Bank was the only commercial bank honored with two awards at the State Bank of Pakistan’s “Pakistan Financial Literacy Week Awards 2025” for the priority-sectors – Agriculture and SME.

This remarkable performance is a resounding testament to the Bank’s strategic foresight, executional excellence, and unwavering commitment to creating value for all stakeholders. With continued innovation, expansion, and focus on digital transformation, BOP is well-positioned to sustain its upward momentum in the quarters ahead.