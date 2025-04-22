At least 24 tourists have been killed after gunmen opened fire in a popular resort town in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). The attack took place on Tuesday in Pahalgam, around 90km from Srinagar, the region’s main city.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the killings, promising justice. “Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will get even stronger,” he said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but it follows a long history of insurgency in the Muslim-majority region. Rebel groups have sought independence or a merger with Pakistan since 1989.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims but confirmed most were domestic tourists. Medics in Anantnag, a nearby district, treated multiple victims, including at least two with gunshot wounds and one with a neck injury.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah labelled the attack as unprecedented in its brutality. “The perpetrators of this attack are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt,” he said.

Former CM Mehbooba Mufti condemned what she initially reported as a five-person fatality count. “I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam,” she said.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition Congress party, described the incident as “heartbreaking” and urged the government to accept accountability. “The whole country is united against terrorism,” he said.

The incident comes just one day after Prime Minister Modi met with US Vice President JD Vance, currently on a diplomatic tour of India.

Pahalgam, known for its natural beauty, is a prominent summer retreat, drawing millions of visitors annually. In 2024 alone, the region saw around 3.5 million tourists. The government has heavily promoted IIOJK as a safe and vibrant destination, particularly since revoking its special autonomy in 2019.

Despite the increased presence of security forces-estimated at around 500,000 personnel-sporadic violence persists. India continues to accuse Pakistan of supporting armed groups behind the unrest. Islamabad denies the allegations, stating it supports Kashmiris’ right to self-determination.

The last major civilian attack occurred in 2000, when 36 people were killed. Tuesday’s assault marks the deadliest incident involving civilians in more than two decades. Investigations into the attack are ongoing.

The region remains on high alert.