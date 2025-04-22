Yasir, Ubaid give Multan Sultans first victory in PSL X

Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans grabbed their first victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 by defeating the Lahore Qalandars in the 12th match of the tournament played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Chasing a daunting 229-run target, the visitors could only accumulate 195/9 in their allotted overs despite Sikandar Raza’s half-century.

The Qalandars got off to a decent start to the pursuit with openers Mohammad Naeem and Fakhar Zaman putting together a brisk 38-run stand.

The blazing start was soon hindered as Naeem fell victim to Michael Bracewell in the fourth over after scoring a run-a-ball 11.

Fakhar followed suit in the next over as he skied a fuller delivery by Ubaid Shah, which was brilliantly caught by Josh Little in the deep.

The opening batter scored 32 off 14 deliveries, laced with two fours and three sixes.

The Qalandars then began to lose wickets at regular intervals which halted the flow of the runs for the two-time champions.

Raza remained the top-scorer for the Qalandars with an unbeaten 50 off 27 deliveries, comprised of five fours and three sixes.

Ubaid was the standout bowler for the Sultans, picking up three wickets for 37 runs in his four overs.

He was supported by Bracewell and Usama Mir, who bagged two each, while David Willey and Josh Little chipped in with one strike apiece.

Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan’s decision to bat first paid dividends as his team’s batting unit yielded 228/5 in 20 overs.

The home side got off to a blazing start to their innings as their new opening pair of Yasir and Rizwan decimated the Qalandars’ bowlers and scored 89 runs in seven overs.