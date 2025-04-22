CM Punjab directs authorities to make PERA functional in all divisions by August 14

PERA will eliminate encroachments besides carrying out price control and other matters, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while chairing a special meeting for a briefing on Punjab Enforcement & Regulatory Authority (PERA).

She added, “Enforcement stations will be established across the province under Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA).” She highlighted, “Punjab Enforcement & Regulatory Authority will be functional in Lahore Division in May, while it will be made functional in all divisional headquarters by August 14.”

Madam Chief Minister was briefed by Director General PERA that initial training of 519 enforcement officers and relevant staff has been completed. She directed the relevant authorities to establish training wing of Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif directed to prepare an easy and feasible plan for the local and foreign investors. She further directed to ensure effective surveillance of mineral resources in Punjab. She chaired a meeting of the Mines and Minerals department in which the proposal of a special economic zone for value-added products from rock salt was reviewed.

The Chief Minister sought a comprehensive business plan related to Pulsar Gold and Iron project. The meeting also reviewed prospects regarding declaration of a special economic zone in Quaidabad as tax-free for 10 years. Basic infrastructure will also be provided in Quaidabad Special Economic Zone.

The Chief Minister was informed in a briefing that priority will be given to export pink salt in the shape of value-added products instead of raw material. An estimate of 261 million tonnes of iron ore reserves has been carried out in Chiniot. It was further apprised that 33,000 kilograms of gold can be obtained from the Pulsar Gold Project. The Environment Protection Agency has also given approval for the Pulsar Gold Project.

“Earth is not only ours, but also a trust of the future generations,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on Earth Day. She added, “To protect earth, we have to save its natural resources and trees. To make the earth safe, we have to combat challenges of pollution and climate change.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Punjab government is at the forefront of a mission to protect natural habitat.” She added, “We have made environmental protection a central part of our policy.” She underscored, “Millions of trees have been planted under the Green Punjab campaign to protect the earth.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Pakistan’s first smart environment force has been established in Punjab.” She added, “Factories are being monitored and super-seeders are being given to farmers to prevent crop residue burning.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Punjab has introduced Pakistan’s first comprehensive climate policy.” She added, “An automated monitoring system is being introduced to control industrial pollution.” She noted, “Together, we resolve to make our earth better and greener.”