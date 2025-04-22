Met Dept issues rain forecast for parts of Pakistan

Most parts of Pakistan continue to experience hot and dry weather, with rising temperatures expected in the coming days. However, the Meteorological Department has forecast rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds in some northern regions of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the latest advisory, dry conditions are likely to persist across much of the province, particularly in southern districts, where the heat will be more intense compared to other areas.

Weather experts indicated a possibility of rainfall in parts of Chitral, Dir, Kohistan, Mansehra, and Swat, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning. These areas also witnessed scattered showers the previous day.

Rainfall recorded on the previous day included 14mm in Dir, 9mm in Kalam, 4mm in Drosh, and 3mm each in Patan and Balakot.

Temperature readings showed sweltering conditions across key cities with Peshawar recording 35°C, Dera Ismail Khan 39°C, Bannu 35°C, while cooler conditions prevailed in hilly areas with Kalam at 16°C, Malam Jabba 18°C, Chitral 22°C, and Dir 26°C.